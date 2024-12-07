Juventus is actively exploring defensive reinforcements as injuries have left their backline exposed this season. Luiz Felipe has emerged as a possible solution, with reports suggesting that the club may pursue him as a free agent. The Brazilian defender recently terminated his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, making him immediately available for a move back to Europe.

According to Tuttojuve, Felipe is attracting interest from multiple Serie A clubs, but Juventus could emerge as the favourites to sign him. His familiarity with the Italian league, having made over 100 appearances for Lazio, makes him an attractive option for the Bianconeri. At just 27 years old, he still has significant years left to contribute at the highest level.

Juventus is currently facing a defensive crisis, with injuries sidelining key players like Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer. The club is keen to bolster their options in January, but many of their targets are contracted to clubs elsewhere in Europe, making Felipe’s status as a free agent even more appealing. His experience in Serie A gives him a natural edge, as he won’t require much time to adapt to the demands of the league.

The Bianconeri have struggled with consistency in defence this term, and bringing in a proven player like Felipe could help stabilise their performances. Felipe’s stint with Lazio demonstrated his ability to perform in high-pressure situations, and his technical skills and tactical awareness make him a versatile addition to the backline. Juventus manager Thiago Motta is believed to value such qualities, especially as the team looks to balance their domestic and international aspirations.

With other Serie A clubs also monitoring Felipe, Juventus will need to act decisively to secure his signature. Signing him would not only address their immediate defensive needs but also provide long-term depth and reliability.