Juventus is looking to add a new winger to their squad, and every other day, a new name seems to be added to their shopping list.

The men in black and white have attempted to sign players like Karim Adeyemi and Galeno but have failed in their efforts. They are also struggling in negotiations to secure Nicolas Gonzalez from Fiorentina.

La Viola doesn’t appear very interested in selling their player to Juve, and the Bianconeri may face difficulties in bringing him to Turin this summer.

Now, they have identified a new target, with a report on Calciomercato claiming that they are interested in signing Marcus Edwards from Sporting Club.

The Englishman was once considered a wonderkid at Tottenham and moved to Portugal to gain regular playing time, which he has successfully achieved.

Edwards played a key role in Sporting’s league title win last year and remains one of their most important players.

The report suggests that Thiago Motta is keen on him and is looking to add the winger to his Juve squad in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

We need to finish our business soon, and, sadly, we have still not found a winger to add to our group.

Edwards has done well in Portugal and regularly competes in Europe, so we trust him to do well if he joins us.