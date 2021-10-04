Juventus adds funds to their balance sheet with a new sponsorship deal

According to Calcio e Finanza as reported by Calciomercato, Juventus has increased the value of its jersey with a new sponsorship deal.

The Bianconeri previously had sponsorship deals with Adidas, Jeep and Cygames and they have now added Bitget.

This is a hugely positive piece of news in a time when football clubs around the world are losing money because of the raging coronavirus pandemic.

The report claims the new deal is worth 10m euros per season and it means they will now make over 110m euros from shirt sponsorships alone.

Juve has struggled financially in the last year and the Bianconeri will hope they get even more deals through the door as the economic problems caused by the pandemic continue to subside.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Massimiliano Allegri’s team is recovering from their poor start to the season.

They have won their last four matches in all competitions and could reach the top of the league table by the end of the year if they continue winning matches.

Their first game back after the international break will be a tough one against AS Roma and a win in that match will give them greater confidence in themselves ahead of other fixtures.