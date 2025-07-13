As Juventus prepare to part ways with Timothy Weah during the current transfer window, the club have shifted their focus towards signing new full-backs to bolster its squad ahead of the new season.

A right-sided full-back is considered a priority, particularly as Alberto Costa is also reportedly attracting interest and could leave the club if a suitable offer arrives. With the potential departure of both Weah and Costa, Juventus will need to act swiftly to find capable replacements who can integrate into the tactical system preferred by head coach Igor Tudor.

Juventus Eye Reinforcements to Fit Tudor’s System

Tudor is known for favouring wing-backs over traditional full-backs, and the exit of Weah and Costa would provide him with an opportunity to bring in players who are more suited to his preferred setup. Juventus already have a shortlist of potential targets, and among those being seriously considered is Galatasaray’s Przemyslaw Frankowski.

The Polish international is reportedly high on Tudor’s list, and the manager would welcome his arrival if space opens up in the squad. Frankowski is regarded as a reliable and experienced player, qualities that could bring a measure of consistency and assurance to the team’s right flank.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Frankowski Touted as an Ideal Addition

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus views Frankowski as an ideal profile for their squad, and they are keen to secure his services during this window. At 30 years of age, the Galatasaray defender has amassed a wealth of experience, having featured in numerous high-level fixtures across club and international football.

This level of maturity and tactical awareness is considered valuable for a Juventus side looking to re-establish stability and depth in their defensive ranks. The club remain focused on identifying players who align with Tudor’s vision, and Frankowski appears to fit that criteria well.

With important changes expected in the full-back department, Juventus are determined to ensure that any incoming additions not only meet the technical demands but also complement the team’s evolving tactical structure.