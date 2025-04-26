Juventus are already monitoring several players they could add to their squad at the end of this season. Although the club’s main focus remains on securing a top-four finish, the Bianconeri are keen to maintain contact with potential targets to ensure they strengthen their team adequately.

Numerous names are reportedly on their radar, and some members of their current squad are also expected to depart once the campaign concludes. Among those who could leave is Andrea Cambiaso, with Juventus considering his sale following significant interest from Manchester City during the January transfer window. The Premier League champions may choose to reignite their interest in the summer, prompting the Bianconeri to begin identifying suitable replacements for the Azzurri star.

One of the players under consideration to fill that role is Nuno Tavares of Lazio, who is currently spending the season on loan there from Arsenal, as reported by Il Bianconero. The Portuguese defender has enjoyed a strong campaign in Serie A, impressing with his performances and catching the attention of Juventus, who believe he could be an excellent fit for their system.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

In the summer, Lazio is expected to make Tavares’ move permanent and would reportedly be open to selling him to Juventus shortly thereafter. His adaptation to Italian football has been notable, particularly after he struggled to consistently perform during his time in the Premier League. Tavares appears to have found a league and a style of play more suited to his strengths, which has enhanced his reputation considerably.

Juventus are closely monitoring his situation and may attempt to secure his signature if he can recover fully from his current injury and finish the season strongly. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively has made him an attractive target for the Bianconeri as they look to refresh their squad ahead of the next campaign.

If Tavares manages to return to form before the end of the season, he could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for Juventus and a valuable addition to their plans for the future.