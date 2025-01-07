Juventus continues to search for new defenders to strengthen their squad as they aim to finish the season on a high note. The Bianconeri have faced significant issues at the back this term, with their defence proving to be a major Achilles’ heel after injuries to several key players in that role including Gleison Bremer.

The January transfer window presents an opportunity for Juventus to address these weaknesses and bolster their defensive options. The club is keen to improve this part of their squad and is working diligently to make the necessary additions.

Despite possessing some of the best players in Italy, Juventus manager Thiago Motta has made it clear that new defenders are a priority. Several names have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus knows that they must continue to enhance their squad if they are to compete at the highest level.

One player that has recently emerged as a potential target is Kevin Danso, a defender for French club Lens. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the Austrian has been one of the most consistent and highly regarded defenders in Ligue 1 for some time. His solid performances at the heart of Lens’ defence have caught the attention of top European clubs, and Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing him to Italy.

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Danso’s potential move to Juventus would follow the club’s trend of recruiting talent from Ligue 1, a league that has produced several successful players for the Bianconeri in the past. With his strong defensive attributes, Danso could be an excellent addition to Juventus’ backline and would provide the team with more depth and stability.

Given Juventus’ ongoing need to shore up their defence, signing Danso could be a crucial move for the club this month. He has proven himself in one of Europe’s top leagues and has the qualities to make a successful transition to Serie A. If the move goes through, it could prove to be a pivotal decision for Juventus’ season.