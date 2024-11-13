Juventus’ search for defensive reinforcements in the upcoming January transfer window has expanded to include Lens centre-back Kevin Danso. The Austrian international, who has been a key figure for Lens, is emerging as a promising target for the Bianconeri. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Danso’s consistent performances and defensive reliability make him an attractive option as Juventus seeks to strengthen its backline amidst a defensive injury crisis. Both Gleison Bremer and, reportedly, Juan Cabal face long-term injuries, leaving Juventus with limited depth in defence.

At 26, Danso is in his prime and brings a wealth of experience from his time in Ligue 1, where he has solidified his reputation as one of the more dependable defenders in Europe. Juventus had monitored Danso last summer, but no move materialised. Now, with the club’s defensive concerns escalating, they may prioritise his acquisition in January. This timing might be challenging for Lens, who would need a substantial offer to consider releasing a player of Danso’s calibre mid-season.

Danso’s defensive strengths include a keen tactical awareness and an ability to read the game effectively, skills that align well with Juventus’ need for stability and resilience at the back. With these qualities, he could adapt well to Serie A, a league that demands disciplined and tactically astute defenders. Juventus appears ready to negotiate with Lens to reach a favourable agreement, as adding Danso would not only reinforce their defence but also alleviate some of the pressure on other players, such as Andrea Cambiaso, who has had to cover multiple roles due to the injury-driven defensive reshuffling.

While a successful transfer will depend on Juventus’ ability to meet Lens’ demands, Danso’s addition could be a pivotal move for Juventus as they look to stay competitive across all competitions. If Juventus can secure his services, it would be a critical boost, enhancing their squad depth and defensive resilience.