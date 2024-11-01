Juventus is making a determined push to bolster their defence following the long-term injury of key centre-back Gleison Bremer. Bremer’s absence has left a noticeable gap, one that has impacted Juve’s performance and consistency. This has been particularly evident in recent high-profile matches, with Juventus conceding four goals against Inter Milan and allowing Parma to score twice—a significant deviation from the low-scoring draws and shutouts that characterised Juve’s defensive approach earlier in the season.
Transfer News
No Comments