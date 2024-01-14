Juventus continues to expand its list of midfield targets, with the latest addition being Orel Mangala.

The Bianconeri have put in significant effort to maintain good form in the first half of the season and aim to make strategic changes this month.

While several midfielders have been linked with a move to the club, there have been no new signings so far, keeping fans in anticipation.

Mangala, born in 1998 and currently playing for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, has been a consistent performer this season. Juventus has been tracking him for a while, and the club believes he could be the right addition to their squad.

Calciomercato reports that a potential move for Mangala should not be surprising, as he is now firmly on the Bianconeri’s shopping list.

Juve FC Says

Mangala has been an ever-present for Nottingham Forest this season, which shows that he is a good player.

They are not one of the top Premier League clubs, but getting regular game time in the English top flight is not easy.

If we wait until the end of the season and Forest is relegated, he will cost us less and we can also find a loan agreement with them for his signature.