Juventus have added Eduardo Camavinga to their list of targets for the summer transfer window as the club continues working to strengthen its squad ahead of next season.

Camavinga has been regarded as one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the past few seasons and was widely expected to develop into a long-term star at Real Madrid. His technical ability, versatility, and tactical intelligence have made him an important figure within the squad during his time at the club.

He has demonstrated his quality in several matches, but the 2025/2026 season proved to be a challenging campaign for him. He struggled at times to maintain consistent form and fitness, and there have been suggestions that he could be allowed to move on after a difficult spell in Madrid.

Camavinga’s Season at Real Madrid and Uncertainty

His difficulties have been compounded by periods of inconsistency and physical setbacks, which have limited his influence in midfield. As a result, questions have begun to emerge regarding his long-term role within the squad and whether he remains central to the club’s future plans.

He has also faced some disciplinary concerns on the pitch, which have further contributed to growing uncertainty surrounding his situation. These factors combined have opened the door for other clubs to monitor his availability more closely.

Juventus Transfer Plans and Loan Possibility

According to Calciomercato, the midfielder could be allowed to leave Real Madrid and is among the leading players Juventus are keen to add to their squad as they look to reinforce key areas of the team.

The Old Lady reportedly views him as a high-quality addition who could significantly improve the balance and energy of their midfield. There is also a suggestion that he may be available on loan, a scenario that would appeal to Juventus given their current financial considerations and squad planning.

The Bianconeri may not have the resources required to complete a permanent transfer at this stage, which makes a temporary deal a more realistic option for the Italian side. However, competition for his signature is expected to be strong, with several clubs likely to monitor his situation closely as the transfer window develops.