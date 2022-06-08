Juventus has been in the market for a new forward, and their focus has been on players who are established and have experience in delivering top performances.

The Bianconeri know they need to sign quality players if they want to make better progress in the next campaign.

The likes of Luis Muriel and Angel di Maria have been linked with a transfer to the Allianz Stadium in recent weeks, and the Bianconeri have been pushing to sign the latter.

However, a new name has popped up on their shopping list. Calciomercato claims they have made Domenico Berardi a target.

The Sassuolo man-made 17 assists in 33 league games last season, and he also scored 15 times.

These numbers make him one of the most productive players in the Italian top flight, and Juve could get him into their squad soon.

Juve FC Says

Berardi has been a very effective assist provider in the last few seasons, and he is one of Italy’s most experienced forwards.

Because he has been so dominant in Serie A, he could do a great job at Juve and at 27, he already has enough experience to thrive under Max Allegri.