Juventus adds top quality Chelsea star to their midfield wishlist

Juventus has already started making plans for their summer transfer window.

The Bianconeri had a successful winter, and the club is now looking forward to a much better second half of this season.

Max Allegri has been given some new quality additions, but he would want some more in the summer.

Juve struggled in midfield in this campaign and the addition of Denis Zakaria to their squad is expected to change that.

However, more midfield reinforcements are expected at the end of this season and Tuttomercatoweb says the club has already drawn up a wishlist.

It claims they have added Chelsea’s Jorginho to the list and would look to do a deal for the Brazilian-Italian when the transfer window reopens.

Although he is much older than the players Juve has signed recently, they could still move for him.

Chelsea has his signature until next year and they would demand around 45m euros to sell him.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe in the last few seasons, with the Brazilian impressing for Chelsea and the Italian national team.

He looks like a player who will still be relevant even when he gets to his 30s and it makes sense for Juve to be interested in a move for him.

However, he is simply too expensive to buy at 45m euros.