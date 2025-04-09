Juventus plan to improve their attacking line at the end of the current season as they prepare for the likely departure of Dusan Vlahovic. The striker and the club have been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract, and with his current deal expiring at the end of next season, a separation appears increasingly probable.

The club brought in Randal Kolo Muani during the January transfer window in an effort to strengthen their forward options. However, it does not appear that he will remain part of the squad for long, as his performances have not lived up to expectations and he has continued to struggle.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Juventus are considering several potential additions to the squad. Among the players being monitored are two individuals currently contracted to the same club. As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus have added Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee to their list of possible signings.

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Both strikers have experience in Serie A and performed well during their respective spells in the Italian top flight. However, since moving to the Premier League, they have encountered challenges and have not found consistent form. Their struggles in England have raised concerns, but Juventus believe that a return to Italy could help both players regain their best form.

There is cautious optimism surrounding their potential impact should they be signed. The belief within the club is that Hojlund and Zirkzee, having already demonstrated their capabilities in Serie A, might once again thrive in a familiar environment. However, there is also an awareness of the risks involved in such transfers.

They have already shown difficulty adapting to a new club, which raises doubts about whether they would succeed if brought into Juventus. The question remains whether either player could integrate smoothly into the current setup and deliver the consistency the club is seeking.

With Vlahovic potentially leaving and Kolo Muani underperforming, Juventus are expected to act decisively in the market, and bringing in forwards with prior experience in Italian football could be viewed as a calculated gamble.