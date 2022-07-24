Allegri
Club News

Juventus adds two more new staff to Allegri’s team

July 24, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Juventus has added two new staff to Max Allegri’s team after announcing the arrival of Giovanni Andreini and Luca Maggiani.

The Bianconeri have been busy in this transfer window as they seek to improve their squad and make it easier for the team to thrive.

On the playing side, they have added Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to the group, but it is not just the playing team that will be improved.

They have brought in Andreini as their new Head of Performance, who will oversee the different performance areas of the club, including sports science, medicine, strength and conditioning, nutrition, etc, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

It also claims Maggiani will be its Club Referee Manager. He is a specialist who has just completed the first course proposed by the FIGC for this figure. He would help the club understand certain decisions and train to enjoy the best outcome in their games.

Juve FC Says

These individuals will play a role that is away from the public eye, but important to the team.

We need the best hands to ensure the players are doing the right thing and remain focused both on and off the pitch.

Hopefully, we will begin to enjoy the benefits of these appointments soon.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

European Super League

Agnelli meets with Laporta and Perez over Super League

July 24, 2022
rovella

Report – Three Serie A clubs want Juventus midfielder

July 24, 2022
european super league

Juventus and the Super League – It may have to happen

July 24, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn July 24, 2022 at 5:42 pm

    Andreini has a lot of work to do. Pogba already injured.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.