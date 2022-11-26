Juventus has been linked with several players in the last few weeks as they seek to bolster their squad and make it stronger.

One position they need to strengthen is their right-back spot and several names have been linked with a move to the club.

The latest name on their list is Thierry Correia of Valencia, according to Calciomercato.

The Portugal U21 star has been at the Spanish club since 2019 and has developed into one of the most reliable right-backs in La Liga.

At 23, he has a lot of experience and Juve believes he could be the ideal man to help them in that position.

The full-back could be made available for transfer by Los Che as they bid to make as much money from the players they have built.

Juve will likely have to splash the cash to add him to their squad because he is still a very young player.

Juve FC Says

Correia is an exciting full-back to watch, but he has a limited amount of experience in the game and might be too young to be our main right-back.

One way we can help him develop faster is to sign him now and allow him to spend the second half of this season with us.

That way, he will learn as much as he can from Juan Cuadrado before the veteran leaves the club.