Juventus and Adidas have collaborated to launch a brand new NASA-themed collection that includes various merchandise and kits.

The club’s official website announced the news on Thursday, while posting several pictures showing some of the Bianconeri stars posing with the new products. This includes Teun Koopmeiners, Kenan Yildiz, Douglas Luiz and the injured Gleison Bremer.

This new collection will certainly be popular with Juventus fans who have a passion for outer space.

The official statement released by the club considered this collection as a fusion between sport, fashion and science.

“Adidas has teamed up with Juventus to launch a new NASA-themed Juventus lifestyle collection, aligning three of the biggest names in sport, fashion and science,” reads the official note.

“The out-of-this-world collaboration is an evolution of the space-travel motif seen across this season’s matchday jerseys. The new collection includes an LFSTLR Jersey and reversible bomber jacket, as well as a t-shirt, and full-body tracksuit.

“Celebrating lunar missions – the ultimate symbol of pioneering spirit – the LFSTLR Jersey is designed with an all-over reflective print representing the unmistakable landscape of the moon’s surface, with a high-density print logo on the front of the shirt. The design is completed by a seasonal black and white crew-neck collar, black expressions of the adidas three stripes in rubber print, and a rubber adidas and Juventus sign-off.

“Drawing from the light and dark sides of the moon, the reversible bomber jacket offers two distinctive space-travel-inspired looks. Each side features a premium logo, along with removable Italy and USA flag patches. Juventus players will wear the jackets on-field when they walk out for the pre-match anthem ahead of their next home match, the Derby della Mole, against Torino on Saturday, 9 November at the Allianz Stadium.

“To celebrate the collection, adidas has released a short film, Let the Stars Guide Us, that follows a lone astronaut’s journey through Turin, on a journey of discovery and triumph, guided by the stars of football glory.

“The NASA-themed Juventus-adidas collection is available from today at Juventus stores, selected adidas retail stores, and on the Juventus Online Store.”