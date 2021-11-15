Juventus advances in its efforts to keep Euro 2020 winner until 2025

At 27, Federico Bernardeschi still has a lot to offer to Juventus even though he has been out of favour in the last few seasons.

The midfielder remains an important member of the Italy national team, which is a testament to his abilities as a player.

However, his Juve contract expires at the end of this season and because he hasn’t been playing a lot of matches for the Bianconeri, one would expect him to leave the club for free.

But Todofichajes reports that Max Allegri enjoys working with him and the gaffer has asked the club to tie him down to a new contract.

The report says Allegri’s insistence is the main reason Juve will offer him a new deal and both parties are already in an advanced stage of talks that would see him sign on until 2025.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi is one of those players who doesn’t have to play every game for a club, but their presence in the dressing room is important.

The midfielder has shown great versatility at Juve, which makes him even more important to Allegri.

Several of the players ahead of him in the pecking order could leave the club for the right offers, and that would push him closer to regular first-team action.

The Azzurri star will feel he needs to become more relevant at Juve and it would be interesting to see if Allegri features him more often to convince him to remain at the club.