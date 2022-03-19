Juventus advantage in signing Eredivisie full-back weakened

Juventus has been handed a minor setback in their bid to sign AZ Alkmaar’s Owen Wijndal after he penned an extension to his current deal.

The full-back is considered a suitable replacement for the underperforming Alex Sandro, who could leave Juve in the summer.

The Brazilian has struggled with inconsistent form, forcing Max Allegri to alternate between him and Luca Pellegrini.

Juve has underachieved again this season after being knocked out of the Champions League at the Round-of-16 by Villarreal.

This will see them change some personnel at the club in the summer, and one player that should leave is Sandro.

Wijndal could still join them, but Football Italia says he has signed a new deal until 2024.

While this doesn’t stop him from changing clubs, it means his present employers will negotiate with Juve from a stronger position.

Juve FC Says

Even if our position in negotiations has been weakened, it still doesn’t mean we cannot sign Wijndal.

If we decide the 22-year-old is the man to fill in at left-back at the Allianz Stadium next season, the club should splash the cash to sign him.

Transfermarkt currently values him at €12m, but even at double that price, he would still be a good signing.