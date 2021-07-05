Juventus advised not to bring former midfielder back

Former Juventus goalkeeper, Michelangelo Rampulla says he isn’t a fan of returning players and would prefer Juventus doesn’t bring back Miralem Pjanic.

The midfielder left the Bianconeri for Barcelona last summer in exchange for Arthur.

While he was one of the first names on the team sheet at Juve, he has struggled for relevance at Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman seems to prefer other midfield options to him and he has now been tipped to return to Juve.

He enjoyed his best football under the management of Massimiliano Allegri and the boss could sanction his return.

Barcelona wants to cut costs and they are open to allowing him to move to Juve if they can reach an agreement.

However, Rampulla believes players’ returning rarely achieves its purpose and for that reason, Juve would be better of targeting another player instead of bringing him back.

He told Tuttojuve: “I believe very little in returns, only sometimes it has happened that everything went well. Pjanic may not have been sold last year, but it is already over thirty years old and I would say, therefore, to go towards other solutions”.

It remains unclear if the Bianconeri can reach an agreement with Barca over his return considering that they also want to cut costs.