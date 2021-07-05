Juventus agree a new meeting over main summer target

Juventus and Sassuolo will continue talks over the transfer of Manuel Locatelli as both clubs look keen to get the deal sorted, Calciomercato reports.

Locatelli has suitors all over Europe and in Italy, but the midfielder wants to join Juve and the report says the Green and Blacks accepts that.

Both clubs have held talks over his transfer before now and Sassuolo is insisting that Juve pays 40m euros before he can become theirs.

The Bianconeri wants to lower that figure by adding a player in exchange, an idea that Sassuolo is still considering.

The good thing is that both parties are happy to work with each other and the report says there would be a meeting this week for talks to continue over the transfer.

Locatelli will inject new life into a Juventus midfield that struggled with creativity for much of last season.

The Bianconeri remains keen on improving their squad this summer ahead of the coming season.

Adding the midfielder might pave the way for them to offload one of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey because they will struggle for regular playing time when he arrives.

Arsenal remains a serious suitor, but the absence of European football at the Emirates might make him reject a move to the London club.