Juventus agree deal in principal to sign World Cup winner in June

Juventus have supposedly agreed a deal in principal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

The Old Lady have been linked with a move to sign the French international in recent months, knowing that he is already into the final year of his current contract.

Barca boss Xavi had claimed that he was confident of finding an agreement with his forward, but there is still no agreement in place at present, and the player will be allowed to talk to clubs outside of Spain about a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

Sport.es now claims that we have agreed a deal in principal to sign him from Barca this summer when he is released from his current deal has been agreed between Juve and Dembele’s agent, but they are still awaiting an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for his services also.

While it is a dream to imagine lining up with a front three of Federico Chiesa, Ousmane Dembele and Paulo Dybala next term, I struggle to believe that we would be willing to meet the supposed wage demands of the forward, despite what the Spanish report claims.

I imagine one of the rich clubs in the Premier League or Paris Saint-Germain will pose as the most likely destination for Ousmane, assuming Barca really are not willing to meet his wage demands.

Do you think Juve would push the boat out and meet the wage demands of Ousmane?

Patrick