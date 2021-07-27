Juventus agree pre-contract with wonderkid to beat two European rivals to signature

Juventus have convinced Brazilian wonderkid Kaio Jorge to sign a pre-contract agreement according to reports in his homeland.

UOL Esporte have claimed that the 19 year-old has signed on the dotted line to become a Bianconero once his current contract with Santos comes to an end this winter.

The young forward was being chased by both Benfica and AC Milan, but it is Juventus who have moved to get him to sign, and we are now tipped to use that power to convince his current club to agree a fee to allow him to join this summer instead.

With Juve having already won the race for his signature, Santos will know that they are powerless in losing him for free in January unless they can agree a fee with the Old Lady to allow their youngster leave this summer instead, and that would appear to make sense for all parties.

Jorge could well be the fourth striker that Max Allegri has been touted as bringing into the squad this summer, with Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo already in training ahead of the new campaign.

Assuming the reports are true, we could well be seeing this youngster first hand in our famous black and white in the coming months, and after plenty of speculation I’m excited to see what he can bring.

Patrick