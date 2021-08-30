Juventus agree signing of Ihattaren alongside Sampdoria

Juventus have agreed a deal to sign Mohamed Ihattearen from PSV this summer, in a deal which includes the forward spending the current season on loan with Sampdoria.

The 19 year-old made his debut in the Eridivisie back in January 2019, and is credited with six goals and eight assists in the division since that time.

Ihattaren has played in a range of positions during that time, mostly operating as an attacking midfielder, but is more than comfortable operating on the wings.

The young talent now looks set to try and test his ability in Serie A as Juventus close in on his signature, with Fabrizio Romano claiming his move to Turin as a ‘done deal’, with us negotiating his loan with Sampdoria also.

Sampdoria are set to sign Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV together with Juventus, done deal. The player will be in Italy in the next few hours with his agent Mino Raiola. 🛫🇳🇱 @SkySport #Juve Juventus will buy Ihattaren immediatly from PSV – and then loan the player to Sampdoria. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

It will be exciting to see how quickly he can settle in Italy, with the possibility of him returning to stake a claim for a first-team role in 12 months time.

Could Ihattaren be the next big import into Italy?

Patrick