Cuadrado

Juventus agree terms to extend veteran’s contract beyond 2022

October 5, 2021 - 1:02 pm

Juventus are believed to have agreed terms with Juan Cuadrado over a new contract extension, with just the formalities to cipher through before the deal can be announced.

The winger has left to join up with his international squad this week, where his Colombia side will take on Rodrigo Bentancur’s Uruguay and a Brazil team which likely include both Alex Sandro and Danilo.

This could mean that his new contract could well be announced after his return to the club ahead of our clash with Roma on October 17, assuming all the paperwork has been completed in time.

Cuadrado has been amongst our best players in recent years, and his addition at half-time against Torino most recently also helped us to seal the victory, while his ability to cover large areas of the field despite hitting the age of 33 already ha proved a huge asset for our side over the years.

Will the Colombian be extremely difficult to replace when he finally begins to show signs of age?

