Juventus agree terms with defender nicknamed The Monster

Juventus are claimed to have agreed terms with Beijing Guoan defender Kim Min-Jae, a centre-back commonly known as ‘the Monster’.

The 24 year-old has been linked with a move to Europe in recent years, with Premier League sides previously shown the most interest, but SIC Noticias(via koreajoongangdaily) claim that Juve have have stolen a march on his signature.

Kim is claimed to have agreed terms with the Old Lady which will tie him to the club until 2025, although he isn’t expected to join up with the first-team squad until January.

The report claims that that one of two options appear on the cards, with the defender joining on a free transfer once his current contract with Beijing in January, or by striking a deal to bring him to Italy this summer, with a possible loan to Sassuolo until the winter.

While this is widely speculated at present, neither the club nor the player’s representatives have confirmed the deal.

Kim may well be viewed as a player to step-up as Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci refuse to get any younger, with four first-team options currently in the squad in Turin.

Do Juve already have their own monsters in defence? I can’t help but love the nickname…

Patrick