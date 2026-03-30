Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic have resumed their contract talks, but they have yet to reach the finish line.

While the two parties appeared destined to part ways at the end of the season not so long ago, they both decided it was best to prolong their collaboration, perhaps after pondering their other options and realising that the grass isn’t necessarily greener on the other side.

Therefore, the player’s father, Milos Vlahovic, arrived in Turin to open a new round of negotiations. With the striker’s contract expiring at the end of the season, everyone is hoping for a swift accord.

Juventus & Dusan Vlahovic negotiations stalled

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Vlahovic is willing to almost halve his yearly net salary from €12 million to circa €6.5 million.

The Serbian has no other option but to accept a considerable salary cut to extend if he wishes to extend his stay at Continassa, especially with the management setting a new wage ceiling at €7 million.

However, Italian journalist Matteo Moretto believes that the 26-year-old and his entourage have yet to accept Juve’s offer, as the two parties still have a gap to bridge.

“In essence, the momentum has stalled,” said the transfer market insider in his latest appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel (via TuttoJuve).

“Negotiations had been moving in the right direction, with both sides engaging openly and Vlahovic himself open to staying in Turin.

“But after the latest round of contacts, there’s still a gap, not a major rupture, but enough to prevent a breakthrough.

“The sticking points revolve around the full financial package: salary, commissions, and signing bonus.

“Crucially, there’s been no decisive acceleration toward an agreement. The parties have edged closer, but not close enough to shake hands. That leaves the situation unresolved and exposed.”

Vlahovic could still end up signing for another club

Moretto expects Juventus and Vlahovic to continue to push towards a compromise. However, this situation will give an opening to the striker’s suitors in Italy and abroad.

“More meetings are expected, more discussions needed to determine whether a renewal is genuinely achievable. Until then, it remains very much open.

“And in the background, other clubs, particularly from abroad, are beginning to circle, sounding out the conditions of a deal that would come at a high cost, as it entails commissions and a sign-on fee. “

“For now, the bond between Vlahović and Juventus holds, but it’s not yet secure.”

Earlier reports from Italy also indicated that Milan continue to lurk, hoping to pounce on the situation.