Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic have resumed their contract talks, but they have yet to reach the finish line.

While the two parties appeared destined to part ways at the end of the season not so long ago, they both decided it was best to prolong their collaboration, perhaps after pondering their other options and realising that the grass isn’t necessarily greener on the other side.

Therefore, the player’s father, Milos Vlahovic, arrived in Turin to open a new round of negotiations. With the striker’s contract expiring at the end of the season, everyone is hoping for a swift accord.

Juventus & Dusan Vlahovic negotiations stalled

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Vlahovic is willing to almost halve his yearly net salary from €12 million to circa €6.5 million.

The Serbian has no other option but to accept a considerable salary cut to extend if he wishes to extend his stay at Continassa, especially with the management setting a new wage ceiling at €7 million.

However, Italian journalist Matteo Moretto believes that the 26-year-old and his entourage have yet to accept Juve’s offer, as the two parties still have a gap to bridge.