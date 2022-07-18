Juventus agrees a deal to sell De Ligt to Bayern Munich

Juventus has reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt.
The defender has been interested in a move to the German side after deciding not to pen a new Bianconeri deal.
Bayern sees him as a fine addition to their squad, and they have been in talks with Juve.
Both clubs had a physical conversation after a Bayern official visited the Bianconeri, and they have now reached an agreement, according to a report on Football Italia.
The report claims the Germans will pay a fee worth €70m plus €10m in bonuses.
The defender has already agreed to personal terms with them and will now complete the transfer.
Juve FC Says
De Ligt has been a key player for us, but his reluctance to extend his deal left us with no choice but to sell him.
The Dutchman joined us in a big-money transfer in 2019, and we risked losing him cheaply if we don’t sell now because his contract expires in 2024.
He has his reasons for choosing a move to Bayern, even though he had an interest from Chelsea.
We wish him the best of luck. Hopefully, we can reinvest the money from his sale into a new and better defender.
No Comments