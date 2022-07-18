Juventus agrees a deal to sell De Ligt to Bayern Munich

Juventus has reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt.

The defender has been interested in a move to the German side after deciding not to pen a new Bianconeri deal.

Bayern sees him as a fine addition to their squad, and they have been in talks with Juve.

Both clubs had a physical conversation after a Bayern official visited the Bianconeri, and they have now reached an agreement, according to a report on Football Italia.

The report claims the Germans will pay a fee worth €70m plus €10m in bonuses.

The defender has already agreed to personal terms with them and will now complete the transfer.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt has been a key player for us, but his reluctance to extend his deal left us with no choice but to sell him.

The Dutchman joined us in a big-money transfer in 2019, and we risked losing him cheaply if we don’t sell now because his contract expires in 2024.

He has his reasons for choosing a move to Bayern, even though he had an interest from Chelsea.

We wish him the best of luck. Hopefully, we can reinvest the money from his sale into a new and better defender.