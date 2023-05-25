Juventus agrees a five-year deal with a Napoli director

According to reports, Juventus has apparently reached an agreement with Napoli director Christiano Giuntoli to become their next sporting director, signing a five-year contract.

Juventus has been pursuing Giuntoli throughout the season, and their efforts to secure his appointment have intensified following Napoli’s league triumph.

Despite Napoli’s desire to retain him until his contract expires, which is still one season away, Juventus remains determined to bring him on board to lead their new era.

A recent report from Football Italia reveals that Juventus and Giuntoli have already agreed on a five-year deal, valued at 1.5 million euros net per season. Now, Giuntoli needs to work on resolving his departure from Napoli.

Juve FC Says

Everyone can see the amazing job Giuntoli has done at Napoli and we believe he can replicate it or do even better in Turin.

We need new leaders who can take the club to a new level and Giuntoli has demonstrated that he has what it takes to achieve this.

We expect him to continue doing well on our books, but getting him away from Napoli might take some time.

Hopefully, he can help us sign players who will do well under Max Allegri or get a new coach who can bring out the best in our stars.