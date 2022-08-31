Juventus agrees a loan deal with Serie A club for Pjaca

Juventus has continued offloading deadwood from their squad, and Marko Pjaca is the latest to be on the move.

The Croatian joined Juve in 2016, but he has spent most of his time on their books out on loan.

He was at Torino last season but they refused to sign him permanently.

Sampdoria wanted to add him to their squad and made at least two attempts to sign him, but he turned down La Samp.

Because he is not in the plans of Max Allegri, he has been training with the Juve under23 in this campaign.

But he seems finally close to finding a new temporary home, according to a report.

Il Bianconero reveals Empoli has reached an agreement to take him on loan for this campaign. It includes an option to make the transfer permanent for 1m euros.

Juve FC Says

Pjaca has stuck around like an unpleasant smell, and we must offload him. It is unfair that he now trains with the under23, but there is no space for him on our senior team.

Empoli plays an exciting style of football, and the former Dinamo Zagreb man should enjoy playing for them.

Hopefully, he would do well, and they will exercise the option to make the move permanent.