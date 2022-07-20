Pjaca
Juventus agrees to a complicated deal to offload Pjaca

July 20, 2022 - 11:00 pm

Juventus has agreed to a complicated deal to offload Marko Pjaca to Sampdoria in the coming days.

He was on loan at Torino last season, but Il Toro didn’t see enough to make his move permanent.

He returned to the Allianz Stadium, and the Bianconeri told him to find a new home.

Injuries limited his contributions to Torino in the last campaign, but he still has interest from La Samp.

They have been in talks with Juve over his signature for some time now and a new report on Calciomercato says they are close to finalising an agreement.

The report claims Juve will renew his contract until 2024. He will then join Sampdoria on a three-year deal, but the first two will be on loan from the Bianconeri.

La Samp will then pay Juve 200,000 euros to add him to their squad permanently in 2024.

This is one of the most complicated deals Juve has ever struck, but the most important thing is that the club will finally offload him.

Pjaca came with so much expectation, but he leaves as one of the club’s worst signings.

Hopefully, his career will kick on at Sampdoria and he will deliver a better performance in Serie A.

1 Comment

    Reply Ros July 20, 2022 at 11:47 pm

    Too bad it didn’t work out with Pjaca. He’s a fantastic talent that had a big injury that sidelined him for a year. Too bad he couldn’t fully recover

