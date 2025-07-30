Juventus have reopened talks to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to the club after the Frenchman impressed during his loan spell in the second half of last season.

The striker was part of the squad that travelled to the United States for the Club World Cup, and his performances appear to have strengthened the club’s desire to retain him. Juventus boss Igor Tudor is reportedly pleased with Kolo Muani’s contributions and has asked the club to prioritise his return for the new campaign.

Juventus and PSG in Advanced Negotiations

The Bianconeri have been engaged in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks, aiming to secure a deal that would see the striker remain in Turin. Juventus initially proposed a loan move with an option to buy, but PSG were not receptive to that structure.

The French champions are keen to offload Kolo Muani on a permanent basis, viewing him as surplus to requirements. While they were open to a loan arrangement, it had to include an obligation to buy, something Juventus had previously resisted.

However, as the player has made it clear that his preference is to return to Turin, the situation has evolved.

Getty Images

Juventus Consider Obligatory Purchase Clause

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are now open to including an obligation to buy in the deal, which could pave the way for Kolo Muani’s return. With both clubs moving closer to an agreement, the chances of finalising the transfer have significantly improved.

Kolo Muani is a dynamic forward who adds pace and creativity to the frontline. If he does return to the Allianz Stadium, the club will hope he can build on last season’s progress and become a key contributor for the remainder of the campaign.