Juventus and PSG have reached an agreement over the transfer of Leandro Paredes, and he is now expected to fly to Italy for his medical.

The midfielder has been the subject of transfer interest from Juve for much of this window, and the Bianconeri remained keen to add him to their squad.

After agreeing on personal terms with the former AS Roma man, they focused on offloading some of their current midfielders to make room for him.

However, they have persisted in talks to sign him regardless, and a report on Football Italia claims both clubs have finally reached an agreement.

Juve will sign him on loan with an obligation to buy for €15m plus another €5m in bonuses.

Juve FC Says

It is great that we have finally found an agreement to add Paredes to our squad.

This group needs refreshing, especially in midfield, and now we have a new face in it.

Paredes has enjoyed success in France, and he has good experience playing in Serie A.

It should make it easy for him to adapt to life in Turin, and we expect to see him improve our team.

When Paul Pogba returns from injury, both players should form a solid midfield duo in the starting XI.