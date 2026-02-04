Juventus have reached an agreement to pay Kenan Yildiz 6m euros net per season following prolonged contract negotiations with the Turkiye international. The deal represents a significant commitment from the Bianconeri, underlining how highly they value the attacker and his importance to the squad.

Since breaking into the first team, Yildiz has established himself as one of Juventus’ most influential players. His performances have made him a key figure within the team, and the club have been determined to secure his long term future. Juventus have been aware for some time that interest in the player has been growing, particularly from some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Strong Interest From Rivals

Several elite sides have identified Yildiz as an ideal addition to their squad, with Premier League clubs especially attentive to his development. Arsenal are among his admirers, with Mikel Arteta reportedly viewing him as one of the finest young talents in the game. Juventus understood the scale of this interest and recognised that decisive action was required to avoid losing one of their most prized assets.

The club, therefore, made it clear to all interested parties that Yildiz was not available for sale. This firm stance was backed up by concrete progress in contract talks, ensuring that Juventus retained control over the situation and sent a strong message about their intentions.

Agreement Reached After Negotiations

As reported by Tuttojuve, Juventus have now agreed to pay Yildiz 6m euros net per season, after initially planning to offer him 5m euros. His entourage believed that the earlier figure did not reflect his contribution or status within the team and pushed for improved terms. Their persistence ultimately forced the Bianconeri to meet those demands.

Given Yildiz’s influence over the last few months, Juventus are unlikely to regret the decision. He has consistently delivered high-level performances and demonstrated his value in key moments. By securing his future on improved terms, the club have not only protected a vital player but also reinforced their ambition to build around talents who can define their success in the seasons ahead.