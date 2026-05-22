Nicolás González is set to see his future decided through renewed talks between Juventus and Atlético Madrid over a potential permanent transfer following his loan spell in Spain.

Atlético Madrid had initially agreed to make his move from Juventus permanent for a fee of 35 million euros at the end of the current season, after he joined them on loan last summer. The Argentinian winger had been allowed to leave the Allianz Stadium after being deemed surplus to requirements, with Atlético showing strong interest in securing his services.

Loan Spell and Changing Stance

During his time in Spain, González delivered several strong performances and quickly adapted to life at the club, which initially encouraged Atlético to consider activating the agreed option. However, the Spanish side have since indicated they are unwilling to meet the full fee and have instead opened the door to negotiations aimed at reducing the transfer price.

This shift has brought the situation back into discussion between both clubs, with Juventus now willing to engage in talks to find a compromise that suits all parties involved.

Transfer Talks and Future Decision

According to Tuttomercatoweb, manager Luciano Spalletti does not currently see González as part of his long-term plans, which has encouraged Juventus to explore alternative solutions and accelerate discussions with Atlético Madrid regarding a revised valuation.

Juventus could now agree to sell the player for around 25 million euros as negotiations progress between the two clubs, with both sides appearing open to reaching an agreement before the end of the season.

The report also states that González’s permanent move to Atlético Madrid is once again on track, with both clubs increasingly optimistic about finalising terms. Juventus are keen to remove him from their wage structure permanently, while Atlético are working to secure a more favourable financial arrangement.

González himself is believed to be open to remaining in Spain, where he has enjoyed his spell and feels more settled, and he is reportedly more inclined towards continuing in La Liga rather than returning to Serie A with Juventus.