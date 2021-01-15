Juventus agrees to send international out on loan to protect his national team place

Federico Bernardeschi has struggled to find regular playing time at Juventus this season.

As Andrea Pirlo reinvents the Italian champions, the Italian midfielder has looked out of place.

He surprisingly still has a place in the Italy national team and played for them in the last international break.

However, if he continues to struggle to play, he might not be called up for the Euros this year.

Because of this, the Bianconeri have decided to allow him to leave the club on loan for the next six months. This is what Top Calcio 24 journalist, Luca Momblano is reporting.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: ” It seems that Juventus has reached an agreement for the sale on a dry loan of Bernardeschi for 6 months, so that he can play more continuously and be ready for the European Championships”.

Leaving Juventus will not just serve the national team, but the Bianconeri will also benefit.

If he hits top form at his loan team, his value might increase and they can sell him for some tidy profit at the end of the season.

He might also return to the club and successfully win a place in the first team.