Juventus agrees transfer for Ramsey and warns midfielder over remaining at the club

Juventus has reached an agreement with Rangers over a loan move for Aaron Ramsey.

The midfielder has hardly featured for the Bianconeri in this campaign, yet he is reluctant to leave the club.

Tuttosport via The Daily Mail says Max Allegri has told him he is not a part of his plans and might not play football in this second half of the season if he stays.

He has also been told that he would be excluded from the Bianconeri’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages.

After rejecting advances from the likes of Burnley, the former Arsenal man is now expected to agree to join the Scottish champions.

Juve FC Says

With around 18 months left on his current deal at Juve, now is the time for the club to become tough in their bid to offload Ramsey.

The midfielder has been nothing but a liability at the Allianz Stadium in the last few seasons, and we need to move on from him.

Considering he is one of our highest earners, his name needs to be crossed off from our wage bill soon enough.

Because he is reluctant to leave the club, Ramsey might not do so well out on loan, but we hope he can do well enough to attract another suitor at the end of this season.