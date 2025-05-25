Ademola Lookman is destined to leave Atalanta this summer, while Juventus and Napoli have reportedly emerged as his staunchest suitors.

The 27-year-old is a Charlton youth product who had experiences at Everton, Fulham, Leicester and RB Leipzig, before arriving in Bergamo in the summer of 2022.

Ademola Lookman set to leave Atalanta

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The versatile attacker was an instant hit at the Gewiss Stadium. In his 117 appearances for La Dea, he managed to score 52 goals while providing his teammates with 25 assists. His name will remain deeply carved within the club’s history books, as his astonishing hat-trick in last season’s Europa League final yielded Atalanta’s first ever European silverware.

Nevertheless, Sunday’s contest against Parma might well be Lookman’s final dance in Bergamo. Although the striker was influential as ever on the pitch, his mid-season row with his manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, blemished what could have been another wonderful campaign.

So as Matteo Moretto explains, Lookman is set to leave Atalanta this summer, piquing the attention of a host of suitors.

Moretto identifies Juventus & Napoli as Lookman’s main suitors

But while the Nigeria international has been recently linked with a move to Arsenal, the Italian journalist insists that Juventus and Napoli are now the main players in the race.

“Lookman will leave Atalanta,” confirmed Moretto via IlBianconero.

“In the last few hours, there have been rumours about the possibility of him moving to Arsenal, although they have not been confirmed, due to his age and characteristics.

“The player has been proposed to many teams in Europe, but the most interested are Juventus and Napoli.”

It should be noted that Antonio Conte had reportedly urged Napoli to sign Lookman in January as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but to no avail.

Hence, the Lecce native could make a similar request to the Juventus hierarchy if he ends up returning to Turin, as many already speculate.