Juventus are reportedly leading the race for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with Milan trailing behind.

The Dutchman is enjoying a sensational campaign at the Renato Dall’Ara, spearheading the club’s charge towards what would be a historic Champions League qualification.

Naturally, the 22-year-old’s exploits attracted the attention of several top admirers between Italy and Europe.

Milan are reportedly keen on signing the former Bayern Munich man as they look to add a new striker to their ranks to replace the departing Olivier Giroud.

But according to Sky Sport Italia via Calciomercato, Juventus have usurped the Rossoneri in the race for the young man’s services.

Zirkzee is a versatile attacker who can act as a centre-forward, but his dribbling skills and tendency to help in the build-up allow him to play as a second striker or even an attacking midfielder.

Therefore, the Dutch player’s potential arrival at Juventus wouldn’t necessarily come at Dusan Vlahovic’s expense, as many believe the two forwards can coexist in the same tactical setup.

The Bianconeri could also appoint Thiago Motta as their next head coach. The Italo-Brazilian has emerged as the favorite to replace Max Allegri who is standing on thin ice.

Hence, the arrival of Motta to Turin could be an additional factor that plays in Juve’s favor in the race, as Zirkzee would likely relish a reunion with his Bologna coach.

Nevertheless, the main obstacle for the Old Lady would be meeting the Rossoblu’s price tag which has now reportedly reached 60 million euros.