Juventus ahead of the game as contact made for January move

Juventus have made contact with Chelsea over a deal to sign Olivier Giroud come January.

The French striker has retained his place in the France international team ahead of the European Championships, despite his advancing age of 34, and strong competition for his role.

While he has earned his spot for Didier Deschamps side, he has remained on the fringes for his club, whilst Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner vie for the sole starting spot up front.

Giroud sole start this term came in the Carabao Cup, while he has been used as a substitute on eight other occasions in all competitions, scoring twice in the process, and is now expected to push for the exit door in January as he looks to play more regularly as he looks to keep his place for France next summer.

Juventus are claimed to have jumped the queue in order to make contact with his current side Chelsea over a deal to bring him to Italy.

CalcioMercato states that having made contact over a deal during the summer, I Bianconeri have returned to try and land Giroud again ahead of the coming window.

Chelsea look unlikely to agree to allow Giroud to leave unless they can add another back-up option however, with both Tammy and Timo both regulars in the same XI, leaving Olivier as the only strike-option on the bench.

Could Giroud have a similar impact in Italy as Morata has? Would his physical prowess help him stamp his authority in Serie A?

Patrick