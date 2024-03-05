Juventus have reportedly identified Riccardo Calafiori as the favorite profile to bolster the backline ahead of next season.

The Bianconeri are looking to strengthen their defense which looked shaky in recent weeks, contrary to the first part of the season.

The club will part ways with Alex Sandro once his contract expires in June, while Daniele Rugani’s future remains uncertain.

The Serie A giants have already bought Tiago Djalo in January but has yet to make his debut as he’s still working on regaining his fitness after recovering from an ACL injury.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are still looking to add another name to their defensive department.

The ideal candidate would be a left-footed defender who can play in the back-three while also covering as a wingback in the 3-5-2 formation if necessary.

The pink newspaper identifies Calafiori as the profile that truly intrigues the Old Lady.

The 21-year-old started his career as a left wingback but slowly morphed into a centre-back this season under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

The young Italian has now become a cornerstone for Bologna who have been the true Dark Horses in Serie A this season.

The other names on the list are Atletico Madrid’s Reinildo Mandava and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly. The latter is running on an expiring contract and will leave the club as a free agent in the summer.

Finally, the return of Dean Huijsen remains an option for Juventus. The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Roma.

The source believes that the Dutchman’s future will depend on the offers that the club may receive in the summer. The Bianconeri value the teenager between 30 and 35 million euros.