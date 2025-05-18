EMPOLI, ITALY - MAY 10: Tino Anjorin of Empoli FC celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between Empoli and Parma at Stadio Carlo Castellani on May 10, 2025 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly joined Atalanta in the race to sign Empoli midfielder Tino Anjorin who has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.

The 23-year-old is an England U21 international of Nigerian heritage. He spent his formative years at Chelsea’s youth academy but couldn’t find a breakthrough with the club’s first team.

Therefore, the Blues agreed to release him last summer, and Empoli pounced on the opportunity to sign him on a free transfer.

Empoli struck gold by signing Tino Anjorin

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

This proved to be a shrewd move on the Tuscans’ part, as Anjorin has now been the toast of the town this season, especially in recent weeks.

The midfielder’s exploits have been absolutely vital for the Azzurri’s survival hopes. For instance, he guided the club towards a crucial victory over Parma last weekend with a long-range pearler late in the match. He has thus far contributed with two goals and three assists in 20 Serie A appearances.

Atalanta identify Anjorin as Ederson’s Replacement

In recent weeks, the Englishman has emerged as a primary transfer target for Atalanta. Many believe the Poole native could be the ideal heir for Ederson who is on the shortlist of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Manchester United, Manchester City and even Juventus.

But according to Calciomercato, the Orobici aren’t alone in the race for Anjorin, as Juventus are also keeping tabs on the player.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri have already enquired about the young midfielder in January when they identified him as a potential replacement for Nicolo Fagioli. The Bianconeri could relaunch their attempts to land him in the summer.

Anjorin’s contract is valid until June 2027 and it includes an option for another year. The report adds that Empoli have set their asking price at 15 million euros.