Juventus reportedly plan to put Federico Gatti’s signature on a new contract as soon as possible.

The 26-year-old first signed for the Bianconeri in January 2022 following his exploits at Frosinone in Serie B, before joining Max Allegri’s ranks in the following summer.

This season, the Italian has been taking his game up to a whole new level under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

And with Danilo reduced to a mere backup, Gatti has become the club’s stand-in captain.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the central defender will become the next Bianconeri star to pen a new deal.

Gatti signed the last renewal last October, and his current deal is valid until June 2028. Hence, the newspaper expects the new contract to push back the deadline by another year (until June 2029).

The Italy international will also see his net salary increase to 2.5 million euros per year. The source tips the two parties to close the operation over the next few weeks.

The former bricklayer will have a major burden on his shoulders this season, with Gleison Bremer out of action likely until the end of the campaign due to a horrific ACL injury.

Gatti has already been stepping up to the plate, but it remains to be seen if he can maintain this high level until the end of the season amidst the packed schedule.