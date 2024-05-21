Juventus will be looking to ward off Aston Villa by offering Andrea Cambiaso a new contract that includes better terms.

The Bianconeri signed the Italian wingback in the summer of 2022 following his breakthrough campaign at Genoa.

They instantly sent him on loan to Bologna where he managed to develop his game under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

Last summer, Cambiaso joined Juve’s first-team ranks, cementing himself as a regular starter in the starting lineup. He has been one of the few bright lights in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Bianconeri faithful.

But according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the player’s exploits this season have attracted interest from the Premier League.

He claims that an English club is ready to splash 40 million euros to lure Cambiaso this summer. Pedulla believes Aston Villa is the most likely suspect, as their technical director Monchi is a keen admirer of the left-back.

The Villains will be looking to bolster Unai Emery’s squad after securing qualification to the next edition of the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the journalist insists that Juventus have no intention to relinquish Cambiaso. In fact, the management will try to lock him down with a new contract that includes a pay raise.

The former Genoa man’s current deal runs until 2027. He earns around 1 million euros in addition to bonuses. The Old Lady is willing to offer him an improved salary that would more than double his current wages.

Pedulla also reveals that Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli met the player’s agent Giovanni Bia before Monday’s match against Bologna.

The Bianconeri are keen to maintain Cambiaso for next season, especially since Motta would love to reunite with his old pupil if he ends up landing in Turin.