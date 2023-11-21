With the January transfer session is just over a month away, Juventus are laying their plans for winter as they look to bolster Max Allegri’s ranks, making the club better equipped for a possible Scudetto challenge.

According to Calciomercato, Jadon Sancho remains a target for Juventus who are looking to snap up his services on favorable terms.

The 23-year-old presented himself as one of the brightest young talents in football during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

This earned him a transfer to Old Trafford in 2021, but it hasn’t truly panned out well for the Englishman.

Earlier this season, the young man’s remarks on social media saw him dropped out of Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Sancho has become an outcast amongst the Red Devils. Thus, the player and the club are both hellbent on ending their unfruitful collaboration as soon as possible.

Therefore, Juventus are looking to pounce on Man Utd’s eagerness to part ways with the player by negotiating favorable terms.

As the source tells it, the Bianconeri will try to sign Sancho on an initial loan deal that doesn’t include an obligation to buy.

Moreover, the winger currently collects 20 million euros per season as net wages. So the Italian giants will ask the Premier League giants to cover two-thirds of this astronomical salary.

While a return to Dortmund is also on the cards for the England international, embarking on a new adventure in Italian football could be a more enticing prospect at this stage of his career.