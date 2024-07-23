Juventus are reportedly looking to add two new wingers to their ranks, while Jadon Sancho remains a main target.

The Old Lady is revamping Thiago Motta’s squad this summer, with Federico Chiesa and Matias Soulé both heavily linked with the exit door.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Bianconeri will aim to sign two wide players if they end up parting ways with both the Italian star and the Argentine youngster.

The source then reveals the four-man shortlist drawn by Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

As Pedulla explains, Sancho remains high on the club’s priority list despite recent reports claiming that the Manchester United star is no longer on the cards.

The 24-year-old has recently been reconciled with his manager Erik ten Hag, which paved the way for his return to the squad. Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain have recently entered the fray and could lunge forward with a substantial offer.

Nevertheless, Juventus are still hoping to sign the England international.

Moreover, the shortlist includes three Porto players, beginning with Italo-Brazilian winger Pepe. Pedulla believes Juventus prefer the 27-year-old over his teammates Galeno and Francisco Conceicao who are also potential candidates for the role.

As the journalist explains, Juventus would like to secure the services of one of the Porto trio on loan. This would allow the Italian giants to preserve some transfer funds in case an opportunity to sign Sancho were to present itself at a later stage of the summer Mercato.

But at the moment, Pedulla insists that Juve’s priority is to seal the signatures of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.