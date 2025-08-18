MILAN, ITALY - MAY 18: FC Internazionale coach Simone Inzaghi looks on before the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 18, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly turned down an offer worth €25 million from Al-Ahli who were hoping to sign Manuel Locatelli.

The 27-year-old has been playing his football at the Allianz Stadium since making the move from Sassuolo in the summer of 2021.

The Euro 2020 winner has been a regular starter since his arrival at the club, and he was appointed club captain last season under the orders of Igor Tudor who considered him the most suited profile for the role.

Locatelli is tied to Juventus with a contract valid until June 2028, but according to Fabrizio Romano, Al-Ahli tried to break this bond by placing €25 million on the table.

The Italian journalist revealed on his Italian YouTube channel that the Bianconeri swiftly rejected the offer, as they have no intention to part ways with the midfielder anytime soon.

As the transfer market insider explains, Simone Inzaghi is keen to bring in a new midfielder, so the Al-Ahli management have put together a three-man shortlist.

In addition to Locatelli, Milan’s Youssouf Fofana and Monaco’s Denis Zakaria are on the radars of the Saudi Pro League giants.

Therefore, despite rejecting Al-Ahli’s offer for Locatelli, Juventus could still end up registering a profit from Inzaghi’s midfield pursuit, as the club is entitled to receive a sell-on fee in case Monaco ends up offloading Zakaria.

The Serie A giants had bought the Swiss midfielder from Borussia Monchengladbach in January 2022. Although he scored on his debut against Hellas Verona, the 28-year-old suffered an injury which halted his momentum.

Zakaria only played for a few months in Turin before being loaned out to Chelsea in the summer of 2022. After an underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge, he was sold to Monaco in 2023 for €20 million in addition to a 5% sell-on fee.

The French principality side could be enticed to sell the midfielder for €40 million, which would see Juventus collect €2 million. However, the player has yet to greenlight the transfer, reveals Romano.