Juventus have reportedly expressed their interest in Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, who has endured a complicated campaign.

The Bianconeri are determined to ring the changes in their goalkeeping department, as Michele Di Gregorio has been inconsistent this season, while Mattia Perin isn’t considered suitable for a starting role.

Therefore, the Serie A giants are currently in the hunt for a new No.1 between the posts.

Juventus interested in Alex Meret

In recent weeks, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker emerged as Juve’s ultimate first choice for the role.

The Brazilian reportedly expressed his willingness to reunite with his former Roma head coach Luciano Spalletti, but it remains to be seen if Juventus can strike a club-to-club agreement with the Reds, who might be reluctant to part ways with the 33-year-old.

Therefore, Juventus continue to monitor other profiles, and one of them currently resides in Naples.

According to Il Mattino (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri enquired about Meret, who lost his starting berth at Napoli this season.

The Italian shot-stopper is a youth product of Udinese, who rose to prominence with the Zebrette before being poached by the Azzurri in the summer of 2018.

Napoli unwilling to sell Meret to Juventus

The 29-year-old played an integral role in the club’s Scudetto triumphs in the 2022/23 and 2024/25 campaigns, but he’s no longer Antonio Conte’s first choice.

Napoli bought Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from Torino last summer, and the latter took advantage of Meret’s injury at the start of his career to establish himself as the Partenopei’s No.1 between the sticks. The Udine native has only made 10 appearances this season, conceding 15 goals and registering two clean sheets.

With only one year left on his contract, Napoli might be willing to cash in on Meret this summer. However, the source insists that Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club doesn’t intend to reinforce a direct rival, so they swiftly closed the door on Juve’s approach.

Hence, if Meret is going to leave the Stadio Maradona this year, he’s more likely to go abroad.