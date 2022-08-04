Juventus-Allegri summit: Three playing positions to bolster

Yesterday, Max Allegri sat with members of the Juventus hierarchy to discuss the transfer strategy for the final month of the summer mercato. The Bianconeri have already signed Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Gleison Bremer and Andrea Cambiaso (before immediately sending him on loan to Bologna).

Nonetheless, the squad is still in need of additional bolstering, and recent injuries have complicated matters further.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the parties present in the meeting agreed to exclusively buy players within the affordable parameters.

At the same time, the management and the coach have identified three main positions to bolster. The first is a striker who can deputize for Dusan Vlahovic. Allegri is apparently hoping for an experienced profile who can adapt to the team’s needs.

Then we have a left winger who can strengthen the flanks, especially during the absence of Federico Chiesa who still needs some additional time to fully recover from his ACL injury. Finally, the Bianconeri will add a quality midfielder to fold.

But in addition to the three positions mentioned above, Juventus would also have to buy a new defender if Daniele Rugani were to leave this summer.

While the source doesn’t mention exact names, the writing is on the wall. Leandro Paredes and Filip Kostic are obviously the main candidates for the midfield and left wing spots respectively.

As for the attack, the image remains a bit vague, but some still see Alvaro Morata as the ideal candidate that meets Allegri’s requirements.