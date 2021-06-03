Juventus-Allegri summit today – Here’s the coach’s plan for the squad

On Thursday, Massimiliano Allegri is set to meet the club’s officials – including the new sporting director Federico Cherubini – to lay out the plans for next season.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the manager will have a bigger word on the transfer market this time around. The pink newspaper has a detailed report on what the Livorno native has in mind for next season.

In defense, Giorgio Chiellini is now set to stay for another season. The captain has been very close to leaving by the end of last season, but Max is convinced that the veteran needs to remain in Turin.

On the other hand, the manager’s relationship with Leonardo Bonucci hasn’t always been a great one, but the two men have spoken recently, and the center back should be at the tactician’s disposal for next season.

As for Wojciech Szczesny, the goalkeeper is well-appreciated by Allegri, which explains why Juve’s interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma has cooled down recently.

In midfield, the 53-year-old considers Rodrigo Bentancur to be an untouchable member of the squad – according to the report – and will rely on him in the Mezzala role (box-to-box midfielder) rather than a Regista (deep-lying playmaker).

Although Max wouldn’t mind the arrival of Manuel Locatelli, he would relish a reunion with his former pupil Miralem Pjanic, even though a transfer from Barcelona would be a complicated one.

Whilst the club is waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision on his future, Allegri wants to confirm both Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala for next season – even if the latter doesn’t sign a contract extension beyond 2022.