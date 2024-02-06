The northern Italian giants Juventus, Milan and Inter have forged an alliance as they attempt to introduce drastic changes to the Serie A format.

Italian top-flight clubs are currently embroiled in talks with the FIGC with the aim of reforming the league.

The intention is to create a more competitive championship that can also generate larger incomes for the participant clubs.

But the main challenge remains to find a strategy that all parties can agree on.

According to La Repubblica via IlBianconero, Juventus, Milan and Inter are all pushing for a slightly smaller league by reducing the number of participating clubs from 20 to 18 starting from the 2025/26 season.

The three Italian giants believe that this move would raise the level of Serie A, rendering it more competitive.

Moreover, it would reduce the number of matchdays from 38 to 34, which would ease the schedule for those who participate in European competitions, especially since the Champions League will feature an additional number of fixtures starting next season.

But as one can imagine, this proposition didn’t sit down well with the smaller clubs who would find it increasingly harder to maintain a spot in the top tier after cutting the number of participants.

When it comes to Europe’s other Top Five leagues, the Premier League and La Liga have always adopted a 20-team format.

On the other hand, the Bundesliga has been the main advocate of an 18-team league over the past decades, while Ligue 1 have followed suit starting this season.